[SBS Star] Boy Group BIGFLO Ron & MV Director Lee Sa Gang Announce Their Marriage

K-pop boy group BIGFLO's member Ron will be getting married to music video director Lee Sa Gang!On November 8, a news outlet reported that Ron and Lee Sa Gang are currently preparing for their wedding next year.Ron and Lee Sa Gang have an 11-year age gap―Ron was born in 1991 while Lee Sa Gang was born in 1980.According to reports, the two first met in April 2017 through their mutual acquaintance and soon began dating.BIGFLO's management agency HOCOMPANY confirmed the news, "Ron and Lee Sa Gang have been dating with marriage in mind, and they've decided to hold their wedding ceremony on January 27, 2019. We ask for Wave's (BIGFLO's fan club) understanding, who must have been surprised by the marriage reports of Ron and Lee Sa Gang."Ron debuted as a member of BIGFLO in 2014, and the group recently made its comeback with 'Emphasize' in August.Lee Sa Gang is a music video director and she currently works for ZANYBROS, a music video/commercial production company.(Credit= 'bigfloofficial' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)