[SBS Star] MONSTA X Hilariously Complains About I.M Walking Around Naked in the Dorm

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's members KIHYUN and MINHYUK made hilarious complaints about their fellow member I.M walking around naked in their dorm.On November 7 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Weekly Idol', all seven members of MONSTA X―SHOWNU, WONHO, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHEON, and I.M joined the talk.During the talk, MONSTA X members were asked to choose one member and talk about the things they were unhappy with.KIHYUN got up and said that he has something to say to I.M.After holding I.M's hands, KIHYUN began, "I'm aware that you have lived seven years of your life abroad, so we don't always think the same way. But my family was quite conservative and strict."He continued, "I have never imagined seeing a naked person walking around like that in our dorm. I really hope you at least put your underwear on."All of a sudden, MINHYUK joined in the circle and said, "I.M, you use my chair to sit on when you use the computer, right? That's my chair, but if you sit on it with no clothes on, then it's a little...you know?"In response to them, I.M answered, "KIHYUN, I apologize for not wear anything. And MINHYUK, I noticed that your chair was made of leather, so it kept making my butt sweaty, as I didn't have anything on. I'm sorry for not wiping it after the use."After hearing I.M, MINHYUK panicked and said, "I didn't know about that at all!", then repeatedly sighed, making everyone in the studio burst into laughter.Meanwhile, MONSTA X returned with the group's second full album 'TAKE 1: ARE YOU THERE?' with the title track 'Shoot Out' on October 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)