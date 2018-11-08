[SBS Star] BTS' Documentary Film Pre-sales 58,000 Tickets in a Day

K-pop boy group BTS' upcoming movie already caught the attention of many even before its release.On November 7, the tickets for BTS' first film 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' finally became available online.It seems like the expectation towards the movie went through the roof since the group sold more than 58,000 tickets within a day.According to the chart below presented by KOFIC (Korean Film Council), 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' even succeeded in selling more tickets than 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', the second spin-off of 'Harry Potter' series.Successfully manages to beat powerful competitors on the first day of its ticket opening, 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' will cover the behind the scenes of '2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour'.With this movie, fans would be able to get to know a different side of each member since every bit of their life will be included in the film―starting from the members' passionate performance on stage to an in-depth interview.The fans almost burst into tears when RM show his vulnerable side and said, "Do I even deserve this?", whilst talking about the group's current state in music industry in the official trailer of movie.J-HOPE also moved his fans by saying, "I feel like we are going to be the same if we could do this forever."Meanwhile, 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' is confirmed to be released in 40 different countries around the world.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, The Walt Disney Company Korea, KOFIC)(SBS Star)