[SBS Star] This Video of BTS RM Walking on Stage Hits 1 Million Views in Just One Day
[SBS Star] This Video of BTS RM Walking on Stage Hits 1 Million Views in Just One Day

작성 2018.11.08 13:27
K-pop boy group BTS' RM turned the stage into his own runway.

On November 7, one fan of BTS edited and posted a video of RM walking down the aisle to receive an award at '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards) on her social media account.
 
That video reached more than 1 million views in just one day and garnered a tremendous attention worldwide.

In the video, RM was wearing a black coat and that reminded the audience of dopo, a hanbok (Korean traditional attire) coat for men.
BTS (RM)Flowy black coat was a perfect addition to his look since it not only complimented his slim and fit body, but also made him appear even taller and gave off a chic vibe.
BTS (RM)After the video went viral, fans commented, "Suddenly the stage became a runway.", "He is just walking, but he looks so dashing because of his height.", "Only RM could pull that off.", and many more.
BTS (RM)On this day, BTS won seven awards in total including two grand awards out of four―Best Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year.
RMMeanwhile, RM marked #26 on Billboard 200 with his latest solo mix tape 'mono.' released on October 23.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '2018 MGA', 'flirtsjoon' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
