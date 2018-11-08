[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu's Sweet Gesture Melts Fans' Heart

A kind act of Ong Seong Wu from K-pop boy group Wanna One went viral online.On November 6, many K-pop artists including Wanna One attended '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards).According to a fan who attended the awards ceremony, she dropped her light stick on the floor in the midst of the event.As it went off the fence, she asked staff members to pick it up for her, but they did not reach out to her.Then, Ong Seong Wu heard her and asked what happened.After figuring out what is going on, Ong Seong Wu grabbed all the parts that fell apart and handed them back to the fan.The fan said, "When I looked back at him, he was still looking at me to check whether the light stick works fine. After seeing that it lights back up, he gave a sigh of relief, smiled, and even clapped his hands for me."On this day, Wanna One won one of the four grand awards―Song of the Year―with 'Beautiful'.(Credit= Online Community, 'peace52chill' Twitter, '비몽' YouTube)(SBS Star)