SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu's Sweet Gesture Melts Fans' Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu's Sweet Gesture Melts Fans' Heart

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.08 10:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wus Sweet Gesture Melts Fans Heart
A kind act of Ong Seong Wu from K-pop boy group Wanna One went viral online.

On November 6, many K-pop artists including Wanna One attended '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards).

According to a fan who attended the awards ceremony, she dropped her light stick on the floor in the midst of the event.

As it went off the fence, she asked staff members to pick it up for her, but they did not reach out to her.

Then, Ong Seong Wu heard her and asked what happened.
Wanna One Ong Seong WuAfter figuring out what is going on, Ong Seong Wu grabbed all the parts that fell apart and handed them back to the fan.
Wanna One Ong Seong WuThe fan said, "When I looked back at him, he was still looking at me to check whether the light stick works fine. After seeing that it lights back up, he gave a sigh of relief, smiled, and even clapped his hands for me."

On this day, Wanna One won one of the four grand awards―Song of the Year―with 'Beautiful'.
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'peace52chill' Twitter, '비몽' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호