[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Narrates a Documentary to Be the Voice of the Voiceless
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Narrates a Documentary to Be the Voice of the Voiceless

작성 2018.11.08
Actor Lee Jong Suk will join a documentary as a narrator for the first time since his debut.

According to the production team of SBS special documentary '[Fairness war]-Is it just a luck or their own ability?' (literal title), Lee Jong Suk did a perfect job delivering the voice of the youth utilizing his calm, warm but persuasive voice.
Lee Jong SukA source from the production team said, "In this documentary, we will cover the story of Lee Jong Suk and his friends who he trained with. Lee Jong Suk opened a cafe for them with his own money to help them and share his luck."

The source added, "The second part of the documentary is related to Lee Jong Suk."

Lee Jong Suk recently worried many of his fans by being detained in Jakarta after his fan meeting.
Lee Jong SukFor this reason, he had to leave Indonesia a day later and arrived in Korea in the morning of November 6.

The production team try to stop him because of what he has been through, but Lee Jong Suk decided to stick to the original plan and said, "I want to do this because I'm curious about this."
Lee Jong SukThe source added, "During recording, Lee Jong Suk perfectly pulled off every bit of his part like a professional and never showed a sign of fatigue even though he must've been exhausted because of the incident that happened in Jakarta."
Lee Jong SukFor the past few years, Lee Jong Suk has constantly shown an interest in social issues and even made many donations to help the less fortunate.

The public is looking forward to seeing how he would deliver the message of the voiceless.

Meanwhile, '[Fairness war]-Is it just a luck or their own ability?' is scheduled to be aired on November 11 and November 18 at 11:05PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
