[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Earns the Title of 'Specially Qualified Professional Bowler'

Lee Hong Gi from K-pop boy band FTISLAND has become a specially qualified professional bowler.On November 6 and 7, Lee Hong Gi participated in the second round of '2018 Korea Professional Bowlers' Preliminary Match' to qualify as a professional bowler.Lee Hong Gi ended this round with the average of 196.7 points, a score pretty similar to the first round last month which he scored the average of 197.1 points.In order to become a professional bowler, one has to pass the first round with the average of 190 points, the second round with the average of 200 points, then receive training.Back in 2016, Lee Hong Gi competed in a tryout to become a professional bowler, but he was eliminated in the second round at that time as well.After the event, Korea Professional Bowling Association announced, "Lee Hong Gi failed to pass the required score of 200, but we have decided to make him a specially qualified professional bowler."They explained, "We have been giving an opportunity to participants who can play a vital role in promoting Korea's professional bowling. They only have to pass the first round to qualified as one."However, it will depend on Lee Hong Gi himself whether if he will join professional bowling matches in the future.Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi released his second solo mini album 'DO n DO' on October 18.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)