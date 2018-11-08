SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Boy Group Members Who Are from Greater China
[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Boy Group Members Who Are from Greater China

2018.11.08
Even though K-pop stands for Korean popular music, the people who are spreading Hallyu (the Korean Wave) all over the world sometimes have a different cultural background.

Members who are not Koreans had to move to Korea at a very young age without their parents, and spend the most of their childhood investing for their future―practicing their singing and dancing skills.

The world is a huge place, but judging by these four members, it looks like most of the good-looking guys are from the Greater China region.

Their beauty is beyond compare and there is not enough words in the world to describe how handsome they are.

Prepare yourself for mind-blowing pictures of the members and let's get to know each one of them!

1. GOT7 JACKSON

K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON is from Hong Kong.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNJackson was a quite talented athlete before he quit fencing and moved to Korea.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNHowever, pursuing his dream was not an easy task since his parents were strongly against the idea of him being an K-pop artist.

His father even came up with the condition that he has to rank #1 on fencing's Asia rankings if he genuinely wants to pursue his music career.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNFortunately, JACKSON was able take one step closer to his dream after winning a gold medal at '2011 Asian Youth Olympic Games'.

2. Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lai Kuan Lin is Taiwanese.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNLai Kuan Lin stole the hearts of many with his irresistible beauty after he became one of 11 finalists of Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNWhilst looking at his adorable little face, sometimes Sulli springs to mind since the resemblance between the two is quite uncanny.

3. NCT LUCAS

K-pop boy group NCT's member LUCAS is also from Hong Kong.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNLUCAS revealed on one episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' that he could speak five languages in total―Mandarin, Cantonese, Thai, English and Korean.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNLUCAS also said that he tried acting a little as a child actor when he was in Hong Kong few years back.

4. SEVENTEEN JUN
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNK-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member JUN was raised in Guangdong, China.
JACKSON & Lai Kuan Lin & LUCAS & JUNJUN is currently hosting a Chinese music show 'YO! BANG' every Sunday since October 14.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, SBS Roommate, 'NCTsmtown' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
