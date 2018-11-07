[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Gets Psyched While Watching the Stage of BTS!



The members of K-pop boy group Wanna One were spotted enjoying themselves while watching the performance of BTS.On November 6, many K-pop acts including Wanna One, BTS, TWICE, and more attended '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards).On this day, BTS mesmerized the audience with its stellar performance and won seven awards in total including two grand awards―Best Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year.When BTS started to work the crowd with its track 'IDOL', Wanna One got pretty excited and danced to the song in its seat.Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon even used his gestures to ask other members to hop on the stage with him right after 100 backup dancers went up on the stage to dance with BTS.His suggestion seemed quite reasonable since all of BTS' dancers were wearing white clothes and so was Wanna One.BTS was not the only one who went home proud and happy that night; since Wanna One also won one of four grand awards―Song of the Year.Wanna One was exhilarated when the group was nominated as the recipient of the award since it was highly unprecedented for a rookie boy group to win a grand prize especially when it only has a year of experience.While giving a speech, Kang Daniel said, "Thank you for giving this incredible award. I didn't see it coming. I want to say thank you to all of our parents. Also, I want to express gratitude to our staff who has been doing their best to help us."Park Ji Hoon added, "Thank you for this amazing award. We'll work harder."Kim Jae Hwan also moved its fans by saying, "Love you, Wannable!"Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to release its first and last full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19.(SBS Star)