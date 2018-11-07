SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bin's Mysterious Character Posters Unveil
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bin's Mysterious Character Posters Unveil

Korean actress Park Shin Hye and actor Hyun Bin's mysterious character posters have been unveiled.

On November 7, tvN's upcoming drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' shared two different posters showing Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin's character in the drama.

In the poster, Park Shin Hye's eyes tell the viewers that she is experiencing a complex life situation.

Also, it is written, "He unexpectedly came into my life, then suddenly disappeared."Memories of the AlhambraIt is exactly the same for Hyun Bin; Hyun Bin has gloomy look on his face as well.

In his poster, it says, "I was half-right about the things I see, but the other half was completely wrong."Memories of the AlhambraThe story of 'Memories of the Alhambra' begins when 'Yoo Jin-woo' (Hyun Bin) goes on a business trip to Granada, Spain, and gets involved in a strange case after staying at a hostel ran by 'Jung Hee-joo' (Park Shin Hye).

Previously on November 1, two posters for 'Memories of the Alhambra' were released online.

Interestingly, both of these posters give off a completely different vibes to each other.

Everything except the characters' clothes contrasts to one another; one gives off a peaceful vibe whereas the other one looks like it is surrounded by a magical spell.Hyun BinThese four posters seem to have successfully aroused the curiosity of many people, as they have been endlessly talking about the drama online ever since the release.  

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Memories of the Alhambra' is scheduled to air on December 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Studio Dragon/Chorokbaem Media)

(SBS Star)  
