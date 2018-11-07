SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 Boy Group Members Who Were Street Cast Thanks to Their Good Looks!
There are different ways to become a member of a K-pop boy group.

Starting from open casting calls to signing up for a survival audition program, being an K-pop artist is no longer a dream these days.

However, according to these four members, there is another way to be a K-pop act.

Let's take a look at these four and find out the story behind their street-casting!

1. EXO SEHUN
SEHUNIn 6th grade, K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN received a casting offer from SM Entertainment while eating tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake) in the street.
SEHUNAt first, he ran for 30 minutes trying not to get caught because he thought the casting director was a weird person.

2. BTS JIN

JIN from K-pop boy band BTS was also cast by SM Entertainment, but he ran away like SEHUN because he was so young and was not sure what he was getting into back then.
JINHowever, when he was in high school studying for CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test, Korean college entrance examination), a casting director from Big Hit Entertainment scouted him in the street again.
JINIt looks like SM Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment both have a good eye.

3. SEVENTEEN MINGYU

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU was street cast by a casting director who works at PLEDIS Entertainment.
MINGYUAfterwards, when he went in for a follow-up audition, he sang Korean national anthem and showed some of his dances moves which he learned at church.
MINGYUFortunately, despite this bold move, he got in and became a trainee thanks to his good looks.

4. NU'EST JR

On one episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', K-pop boy group NU'EST's member JR told the story of how he received a casting offer from his management agency.
JRHe said, "I went to a middle school in Gangneung. One day, I received an offer outside my school on my way back home."
JRIt turns out later that JR's middle school popped up in casting manager's dream and she took it as a sign.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, SBS Star, 'min9yu_k' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
