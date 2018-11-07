SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] D.O. Mentions When He Heard He Had Won an Award During EXO's Concert
[SBS Star] D.O. Mentions When He Heard He Had Won an Award During EXO's Concert

작성 2018.11.07
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. walked back on his memories from last year when he was notified of receiving the Best Rookie Male Actor award through his in-ear monitors.

On November 6, a hand printing event for the upcoming 'Blue Dragon Awards' took place in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.D.O. (Yonhap)During the event, D.O. said, "I was performing at our group's concert at the time when I was announced as the winner for an award at the 'Blue Dragon Awards' last year."

D.O. continued, "In the midst of our concert, a staff suddenly made an announcement saying that I had won the Best Rookie Male Actor award through the in-ear monitors. It was late after the concert, but I hurried to the venue where the awards ceremony took place and got my trophy."

He added, "At that time, I thought, 'Okay, this is some sort of approval. I guess acting is something that I should keep doing. Let's do my best.'"D.O. (Yonhap)Last year, D.O.'s good friend actor Zo In Sung received the award on behalf of D.O. and commented, "D.O. told me that he was going to arrive here late. I was having a few drinks with him last night, and I said I would receive the award for him if he was awarded one before he got here. I'll keep this safe and hand it to him later."

When D.O. arrived, he said, "Thank you so much for the award. I will work harder to become that actor who makes the audience relate to the character."Zo In SungD.O.Meanwhile, D.O.'s group EXO made a comeback with its fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' on November 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SM Entertainment, SBS Blue Dragon Awards)

(SBS Star)   
