[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Reunites with the Ethiopian Boy He Has Been Sponsoring for 8 Years
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Reunites with the Ethiopian Boy He Has Been Sponsoring for 8 Years

작성 2018.11.07 13:39
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Reunites with the Ethiopian Boy He Has Been Sponsoring for 8 Years
K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO reunited with his "brother from another mother".

On November 3, JUNHO participated in a charity marathon '2018 Global 6K for Water' at Han River Park, Seoul.

JUNHO appeared at the starting point wearing a shirt with a photo of Felmeta, the Ethiopian boy he has been sponsoring since 2010.
2PM JUNHOThen JUNHO had an unexpected reunion with Felmeta at the event, as the boy flew all the way from Ethiopia to South Korea to reunite with JUNHO.
2PM JUNHODuring the event, Felmeta expressed his appreciation to JUNHO and also participated in the marathon alongside JUNHO.
2PM JUNHOJUNHO, Felmeta, and many more participants of the event ran 6km―the average distance African children walk every day to obtain water.

JUNHO said, "I was so touched to see how Felmeta has grown up over time. I hope many people to participate in the donation that aims to gift clean water to children in Africa."

Meanwhile, JUNHO is in talks to make his small screen comeback with tvN's new drama 'Confession' (literal title).

(Credit= EBS, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
