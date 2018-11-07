SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Talks About His Winning Halloween Costume
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Talks About His Winning Halloween Costume

K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY shared about his viral Halloween costume―'Lord Voldemort' from 'Harry Potter' series!

The November 6 episode of SBS 'Han Bam' featured an interview with KEY, who recently went viral for his amazing Halloween costume.
SHINee KEYFor his agency, SM Entertainment's annual Halloween party, KEY completely turned himself into the ultimate villain Lord Voldemort.

KEY said, "I got some advice from Park Na Rae (comedienne), and her makeup team worked with me."
SHINee KEYWhen asked why he dedicates so much effort into his costumes every year, KEY said, "At first it was just for fun, but then I never won 1st place. So I ended up growing this determination to win. I also feel confident being a whole different person when I dress up."
SHINee KEYThen KEY thanked everyone for all their interest, saying, "I will become someone who always brings you joy. I'm always thankful, and I love you. Thank you all."

Meanwhile, KEY just made his solo debut with 'Forever Yours' featuring his best friend SOYOU.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)
