SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LISA Amazes Everyone with the Quality of the First Video on Her YouTube Channel!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] LISA Amazes Everyone with the Quality of the First Video on Her YouTube Channel!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.06 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] LISA Amazes Everyone with the Quality of the First Video on Her YouTube Channel!
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA has started her own online video-sharing channel to share her videos with fans.

On November 5, LISA uploaded her first video titled 'LILI's FILM #1 - JISOO in Japan' on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world.

The video is of LISA and her fellow member JISOO walking around the streets, checking out shops, and enjoying snacks in Japan.

With BLACKPINK's comforting song 'See U Later' playing as background music and the use of a vintage-style video filter, the video makes you so calm and keeps you feel free from exhaustion.
 

It is only LISA's first video, but it seems extremely professional, which shows LISA's great talent in photography and production.

On top of LISA's global popularity, this probably is why the number of subscribers on her channel exceeded over 263,000 already, even though it has not even been a day since she posted her first video.
LISASo far, LISA has not commented on the type of videos that she will be making for her channel, but fans are assuming they will be similar to this first video of hers.

Whichever kind of videos she uploads, fans are excited about the opening of LISA's YouTube channel, because that means they will get to check out more of LISA and other BLACKPINK members' off-stage lives.

Meanwhile, LISA is making an appearance in 'Real Men 300' at the moment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호