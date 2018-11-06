[SBS Star] LISA Amazes Everyone with the Quality of the First Video on Her YouTube Channel!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA has started her own online video-sharing channel to share her videos with fans.On November 5, LISA uploaded her first video titled 'LILI's FILM #1 - JISOO in Japan' on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world.The video is of LISA and her fellow member JISOO walking around the streets, checking out shops, and enjoying snacks in Japan.With BLACKPINK's comforting song 'See U Later' playing as background music and the use of a vintage-style video filter, the video makes you so calm and keeps you feel free from exhaustion.It is only LISA's first video, but it seems extremely professional, which shows LISA's great talent in photography and production.On top of LISA's global popularity, this probably is why the number of subscribers on her channel exceeded over 263,000 already, even though it has not even been a day since she posted her first video.So far, LISA has not commented on the type of videos that she will be making for her channel, but fans are assuming they will be similar to this first video of hers.Whichever kind of videos she uploads, fans are excited about the opening of LISA's YouTube channel, because that means they will get to check out more of LISA and other BLACKPINK members' off-stage lives.Meanwhile, LISA is making an appearance in 'Real Men 300' at the moment.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)