[SBS Star] 4 Boy Group Members Who Excel at Computer Games!
It is always amusing to find out a fun fact about someone when especially, that person is someone we like.

When thinking about K-pop acts, the word "talented" springs to mind since most members of boy group not only have amazing voices, but also have incredible dance moves.

However, for these four members, those are not the only thing that they are good at.

Starting from mobile games to online games, these four turned into the world of games into their second playground.

Let's take a close look at these geniuses and find out what kind of games they are into these days.

1. BTS JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANPreviously, other members of K-pop boy group BTS mentioned that JUNGKOOK is the most talented one in the group when it comes to gaming.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANInitially, JUNGKOOK was a huge fan of mobile games but recently, he has been playing team-based multiplayer computer game 'Overwatch' with HONGBIN from K-pop boy group VIXX.

2. EXO BAEKHYUN

Next is BAEKHYUN from K-pop boy group EXO.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANAmong his fans and fellow members, his love for game is a common knowledge, and they say that he is into multiplayer online game 'League of Legends' these days.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANDuring one episode of radio show, BAEKHYUN also mentioned himself that he loves to play 'League of Legends' when he doesn't have any planned activities.

3. VIXX HONGBIN

K-pop boy group VIXX's member HONGBIN is also a huge fan of game and his favorite game is 'Overwatch' just like JUNGKOOK.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANHONGBIN has been using his gift in game to the fullest and trying to get his name out there with game over the past few years.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANHe finally achieved that goal in 2017 by being ranked #7 worldwide in 'Overwatch' WW with the character 'Hanzo'.

4. B1A4 GONGCHAN

GONGCHAN from B1A4 is also in love with 'Overwatch' but he said that his love for FPS (First Person Shooter) games started way before that.
JUNGKOOK & BAEKHYUN &HONGBIN & GONGCHANHe previously surprised his fans by playing 'Overwatch' on broadcasts, showing off his game skills that he has been practicing for years.
GONGCHANRecently, GONGCHAN's well-known passion for game brought him the best gift of all time―to be the host of a game show.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'namja12four' '몬스터호비' '꾹이몬스터' 'dukgune' 'Mobidic' YouTube, MBC Begin a GAME)

(SBS Star)      
