[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su to Hold His Comeback Concert This Month!

K-pop boy group JYJ member Kim Jun Su (XIA) is confirmed to hold his solo comeback concert soon.According to his management agency C-JeS Entertainment on November 6, Kim Jun Su will be holding his comeback concert '2018 WAY BACK XIA CONCERT' from November 30 to December 2 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.The agency stated, "We are preparing a comeback concert to repay fans who have waited a long time for Kim Jun Su, who last performed at his concert held in 2016 before enlistment. The concert's setlist is expected to contain all songs from his first solo album to his fourth."Kim Jun Su was officially discharged from his mandatory duty on November 5 after a year and nine months of service.Meanwhile, Kim Jun Su is also scheduled to meet his fans with a fan signing event on November 7.(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)