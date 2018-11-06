SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su to Hold His Comeback Concert This Month!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su to Hold His Comeback Concert This Month!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.06 15:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su to Hold His Comeback Concert This Month!
K-pop boy group JYJ member Kim Jun Su (XIA) is confirmed to hold his solo comeback concert soon.

According to his management agency C-JeS Entertainment on November 6, Kim Jun Su will be holding his comeback concert '2018 WAY BACK XIA CONCERT' from November 30 to December 2 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.
JYJ Kim Jun SuThe agency stated, "We are preparing a comeback concert to repay fans who have waited a long time for Kim Jun Su, who last performed at his concert held in 2016 before enlistment. The concert's setlist is expected to contain all songs from his first solo album to his fourth."
JYJ Kim Jun SuKim Jun Su was officially discharged from his mandatory duty on November 5 after a year and nine months of service.
JYJ Kim Jun SuMeanwhile, Kim Jun Su is also scheduled to meet his fans with a fan signing event on November 7.

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호