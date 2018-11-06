[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Claims He Used to Hide Love Letters for His Ex?

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook talked about how he used to be romantic to his ex-girlfriend.On November 4 episode of SBS 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook revealed his way of being romantic.In this episode, Kim Jong-kook, singer HAHA, and comedian Yang Se-chan were seen having a conversation about their past relationship in a van.First, Yang Se-chan said, "I've never really prepared anything special for my ex. I only used to write letters every now and then."HAHA responded, "Isn't that the best kind of thing you could do?"Kim Jong-kook commented, "I used to do that a lot in the past as well.", then suddenly stopped talking in embarrassment.As Yang Se-chan insisted on telling them about it, Kim Jong-kook opened up, "This was a long time ago though."Kim Jong-kook told his story, "I used to pick my ex-girlfriend up after work, and she had a habit of looking at herself in the sun visor."The singer continued, "I used to hide a letter in there, so when she would open the sun visor, the letter would fall onto her."He added, "I frequently hid letters around places. Then, I would heartlessly tell her, 'Why don't you have a look there?', and things like that."Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook has recently confirmed to host a new hip-hop variety show 'Target : Billboard - KILL BILL' that is to air in January 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)