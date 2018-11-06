SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Expresses His Frustration to JENNIE & MINO in a Cute Way
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Expresses His Frustration to JENNIE & MINO in a Cute Way

작성 2018.11.06
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI must love helping out his fellow artists.

On November 2, SEUNGRI uploaded a couple of posts on his social media account to show his support for the two members from a different K-pop group.

The lucky two who got the blessing from SEUNGRI was JENNIE from girl group BLACKPINK, and MINO from boy group WINNER.
JENNIE and MINOTo promote each members' upcoming solo track, SEUNGRI first posted a teaser of MINO's first full album on his social media account.

Below the video, SEUNGRI wrote, "MINO is going to rank #1 anyway. Is there anything I can help you with? I'm always right here for you but you never ask."
SEUNGRI InstagramHe added, "You featured on my track, so I want to return the favor. We were supposed to help each other out. I want to reciprocate your love but you never let me. I'm devastated."
MINOPreviously, MINO showed off his friendship with SEUNGRI by featuring on his sub title track 'WHERE R U FROM' of his first full solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.

Fans could not help but laugh when they saw SEUNGRI whining about MINO like a little boy.

On the other hand, for JENNIE, SEUNGRI turned into a supportive big brother.

After he posted a teaser of JENNIE's solo single, SEUNGRI said, "If there's anything I can help you with your new single, just tell me. I'm sad because you never tell me."
SEUNGRI InstagramMeanwhile, MINO is scheduled to release his first solo album 'XX' on November 26, and JENNIE will unveil her first solo single 'SOLO' on November 12.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'realllllmino' 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
