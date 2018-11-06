SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Reveals She Has Never Dated Before
[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Reveals She Has Never Dated Before

K-pop girl group Apink member Son Naeun revealed that she has never dated before.

On November 5, Son Naeun sat down for the press interview for her upcoming horror film 'The Wrath'.

During the interview, Son Naeun explained that even though she was already in her mid-20s, she still has never officially been in love.
Apink Son NaeunShe said, "I'm in my mid-20s, I should experience love as I'm not young anymore. I think one should have many experiences in order to portray a broader scope of emotions through acting."

She continued, "I'm the type of person who needs time to keep an eye on someone. But then when the perfect moment passes, I miss my chance."
Apink Son NaeunSon Naeun added that she would love to try romantic genre, but she is afraid if she would be able to pull it off.

She said, "If I get an opportunity, I definitely want to try. But I think I need to experience love in real life to be able to express it well. I can't imagine myself delivering romantic scenes."
Apink Son NaeunSon Naeun's upcoming horror movie 'The Wrath' hits theaters on November 8.

(Credit= Smile ENT, 'marcellasne_' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
