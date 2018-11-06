[SBS Star] TWICE Set a Record by Making All of Its 10 Tracks a Megahit!

K-pop girl group TWICE is on a winning streak and with its latest title track 'YES or YES', now the group has 10 consecutive wins!As of November 6 at 8AM KST, TWICE's latest title track 'YES or YES' ranked #1 on multiple domestic music charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Soribada, Olleh Music, and so on.TWICE marked #1 on November 5 at 6PM right after the release of its 6th mini album 'YES or YES' and succeeded in keeping its title even after a day.The title track 'YES or YES' suggests a new way of confessing one's love.At a glance, it appears like the members are providing couple options for their crush, but after taking a close look at the lyrics, they will realize the fact that the members are actually offering only one option―saying yes.With its new song, TWICE demonstrated a classic example of a confident woman who is not afraid to go for what she wants, and feels comfortable expressing her affection.For the past three years, TWICE secured its position as a beloved K-pop girl group and managed to make all of its previous 9 title tracks a huge success.Also, by hitting 10 million views in little over six hours with its music video of 'YES or YES', TWICE broke BLACKPINK's record and became the fastest group to hit 10 million views.Meanwhile, TWICE is planning on showcasing its stage of 'YES or YES' at '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards) on November 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Twitter, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)