[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Gets Released After Being Detained in Jakarta for Two Days

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has been released after being detained in Jakarta, Indonesia for two days, where he was at for his fan meeting.On November 6, Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN Project released an official statement regarding the actor's detainment in Jakarta.They said, "Lee Jong Suk and his team were detained in Jakarta after the fan meeting due to some issues between the local promoter YES24 and the Indonesian authorities. With the help of the embassy, they are currently on their way back to Korea."A-MAN Project began to explain what happened, "At first, we heard that the local representative of YES24 suddenly vanished with Lee Jong Suk and the team's passports. A few hours later, however, we were told that YES24 had not paid tax to the local tax authorities, and so the representative had been detained. In the process of that, Lee Jong Suk and the team's passports were confiscated."The agency continued, "A couple of hours later again, the local media reported that YES24 had not applied for short-term employment visas for the actor and team. All these explanations are very hard-to-believe, and we don't know what more excuses will be made."The agency added, "In regard to this issue, we will file a lawsuit against the local promoter and agencies. We deeply apologize to the production team of Lee Jong Suk's drama, and the public for causing trouble and making you concern."Previously on November 5, Lee Jong Suk uploaded a picture of an airport in Jakarta with the caption saying, "The fan meeting was great, but my team and I are unable to leave Jakarta. We have been detained since yesterday. Our passports have been confiscated. This is my first time going through anything like this, so I really don't know what to do."