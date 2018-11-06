SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] I.O.I Strengthens Friendship over Dinner & Spends Some Quality Time Together!
The former members of project girl group I.O.I had a lovely dinner together.

On November 3, former I.O.I member/solo artist CHUNGHA posted a picture on her social media account.
CHUNGHAIn the pictures, four of I.O.I members were staring at the camera with an adorable look on their faces.
I.O.I membersIt turns out that PRISTIN's NAYOUNG, Weki Meki's Doyeon, Somi, and CHUNGHA have put aside time out of their hectic schedule to catch up with some old friends.

All four of them were wearing casual outfits and judging from the big smile on the members' faces, they seemed like they had a blast.
 

According to CHUNGHA, the members went to their favorite Kalguksu (Korean noodle) place that NAYOUNG's parents run and decided to have dinner there.

Below the picture, CHUNGHA added while tagging everyone's name who was there, "These noodles are amazing. Thank you, NAYOUNG's mom and dad. We'll come here more often."

I.O.I disbanded back in January 2017 after its last concert, and each member is currently pursing their music career in various ways.
I.O.I membersThe fans were moved by this little get-together since the members managed to remain good friends even after the group's disbandment two years ago.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'chungha_official' 'ioi_official_ig' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
