[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Becomes the President of an IT Company!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI turned into an entrepreneur.On November 5, Korean AR·VR company Social Network announced that the company named SEUNGRI as a head of their VR department.For the past few years, SEUNGRI has been expanding his business starting from F&B to IT, and now, he is planning on launching a new VR franchise 'HEAD ROCK VR'.On the day of his inauguration, SEUNGRI will not only give presentation on his new franchise, but also take charge of his inauguration ceremony.After he was named as the president, SEUNGRI attracted 2.95 billion won (approximately 26 million dollars) from the hedge fund AlpenRoute Asset Management and Hana Financial Investment, raising expectation towards related businesses.Lee Jin-kook, the president of Hana Financial Investment said, "I made an investment because I wanted to help these two Korean men, SEUNGRI from BIGBANG and Park Soo-wang, the head of Social Network."He added, "We will do everything we can to make this company a global unicorn of fourth industrial revolution."SEUNGRI said, "Thanks to 2.95 billion won that we attracted from AlpenRoute Asset Management and Hana Financial Investment, now it seems like the future of VR theme parks got a little brighter."He continued, "I'll try my best to build a global VR ecosystem with the help of this valuable investment."SEUNGRI named his franchise 'HEAD ROCK VR' after the Chinese character '樂' (joy), and the VR headgear.For the launch of his new brand, he even designed the logo himself and came up with the concept for his product line.Meanwhile, 'HEAD ROCK VR' kickstarts its business by opening eight stores in total including the first branch on November 15 at Universal Studios Singapore.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)