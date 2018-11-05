[SBS Star] The Song Triplets' First Comeback on 'Superman is Back' in 2 Years!

Actor Song Il Kook's triplets made a special comeback on 'Superman is Back'.On November 4 episode of KBS' reality show 'Superman is Back', Song Daehan, Song Minguk and Song Manse made their comeback on the show.The show's cast member Lee Hwee Jae made a call to Song Il Kook, asking him some tips for climbing up a mountain.Lee Hwee Jae then asked how Daehan, Minguk and Manse are doing, and Song Il Kook answered, "They're doing great. They've grown up a lot!"It turned out that the triplets are currently living in France, as the footage of the three adorable kids in France were shown.The episode also featured Song Il Kook and the triplets' trip to Iceland, showing how much they've grown up since their departure from the show.The triplets starred in 'Superman is Back' from 2014 to 2016, and beloved by many people worldwide with their adorable behaviors and cuteness.(Credit= KBS Superman is Back, 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)