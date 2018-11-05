[SBS Star] Sulli to Resume Her Music Career with the Help of DEAN?

Sulli, a formerly of K-pop girl group f(x) and an actress, featured on Korean R&B artist DEAN's upcoming track.On November 2, DEAN's management agency Universal Music Group stated, "Dean is confirmed to make his comeback by releasing a new single 'onedayfly' on November 8."The expectation towards his upcoming track is skyrocketing since with this latest single 'instagram' released in December 2017, DEAN not only swept numerous music charts, but also received many positive responses from the public thanks to the relatable lyrics.DEAN made his debut back in 2015 with his track 'I'm Not Sorry', and has been dazzling the public with his unique vocal and songwriting skills ever since.He received Best R&B and Soul Song award at '2016 Korean Music Awards', and also won Discovery of the Year – R&B award at '2017 Gaon Chart Music Awards'.Sulli made her debut in 2009 as a member of f(x), but she has been pursuing her acting career after her departure from the group in 2015.Also, the upcoming collaboration track would the first time for her to work with someone outside her group since she has never collaborated with other artists before.Meanwhile, Sulli is currently starring in her own reality show 'Jinri Market'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'deantheofficial' Twitter, 'deantrbl' Instagram, SM C&C Jinri Market)(SBS Star)