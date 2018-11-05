SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli to Resume Her Music Career with the Help of DEAN?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli to Resume Her Music Career with the Help of DEAN?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.05 15:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sulli to Resume Her Music Career with the Help of DEAN?
Sulli, a formerly of K-pop girl group f(x) and an actress, featured on Korean R&B artist DEAN's upcoming track.

On November 2, DEAN's management agency Universal Music Group stated, "Dean is confirmed to make his comeback by releasing a new single 'onedayfly' on November 8."
SulliThe expectation towards his upcoming track is skyrocketing since with this latest single 'instagram' released in December 2017, DEAN not only swept numerous music charts, but also received many positive responses from the public thanks to the relatable lyrics.
SulliDEAN made his debut back in 2015 with his track 'I'm Not Sorry', and has been dazzling the public with his unique vocal and songwriting skills ever since.

He received Best R&B and Soul Song award at '2016 Korean Music Awards', and also won Discovery of the Year – R&B award at '2017 Gaon Chart Music Awards'.
SulliSulli made her debut in 2009 as a member of f(x), but she has been pursuing her acting career after her departure from the group in 2015.
SulliAlso, the upcoming collaboration track would the first time for her to work with someone outside her group since she has never collaborated with other artists before.
SulliMeanwhile, Sulli is currently starring in her own reality show 'Jinri Market'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'deantheofficial' Twitter, 'deantrbl' Instagram, SM C&C Jinri Market)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호