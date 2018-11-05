[SBS Star] BTS V Spotted at a Friend's Wedding Despite Busy Schedule

K-pop boy group BTS member V was spotted at his friend's wedding ceremony despite his hectic schedule in between BTS' world tour concerts.On November 5, pictures of V spotted at a wedding venue went viral online.In the pictures, V is wearing a formal attire with his hair down, congratulating the bride and the groom's new chapter.Attended guests said that V was so easy to be spotted from a mile away thanks to his breathtaking appearance.As he is a member of BTS, we can easily imagine him being overwhelmed with busy schedule.However, V displayed his loyal demeanor by prioritizing a close friend's wedding whilst carrying out world tour schedule all across the globe.Fans commented, "Taehyung's always effortlessly stunning.", "I'm so jealous of the guests at the wedding.", "He's now a world-class superstar, but just look at his unrelenting loyalty!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to join '2018 MGA' on November 6 at Incheon Munhak Stadium.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)