[SBS Star] TVXQ! to Attract 1.28 Million Audience to Its Japan Concert in a Year!

K-pop boy group TVXQ! caught the eyes of the public by ranking #1 on Nikkei Entertainment's '2018 TOP 50 Concert Attendance' list.According to the September issue of Japanese magazine Nikkei Entertainment, TVXQ! managed to attract 1.28 million audience to its concert this year, and flaunted its ability to sell tickets.To finalize '2018 TOP 50 Concert Attendance' list, Nikkei Entertainment added all the numbers of audience from the concerts that was held this year and the ones that are scheduled to be held in 2018.Nikkei Entertainment stated, "This chart could act as a frame of reference when we need to estimate the number of audience that the artist could attract in a year in this ever-growing market."But more importantly, this result holds a special meaning since TVXQ! was the only K-pop act who made it to the chart, and even defeated Japanese rock band B'z who just celebrated its 30th debut anniversary, Japanese boy band Arashi, and the icon of J-pop Amuro Namie.TVXQ! successfully wrapped up its third dome tour '東方神起 LIVE TOUR ~Begin Again~' which the group started back in November 2017 while garnering a tremendous attention with the concerts at Nagoya Dome, and Kyocera Dome, Osaka.Back in June, TVXQ! held three-day concert at Nissan Stadium, Yokohama for the first time―the grand finale of its tour―and set a record by pulling one million audience, the biggest number of crowd that any foreign artist has ever attracted.Also, TVXQ! is currently on its Arena & Dome tour '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2018 ~TOMORROW~', and planning on throwing concert in 10 cities for 33 times by adding one more concert on January 20 at Kyocera Dome, Osaka; which was supposed be held on January 18 and 19, 2019.Meanwhile, TVXQ! is scheduled to proceed its tour at Nippon Gaishi Hall, Nagoya on November 14, 15, and 16.(Kang Eunbee, Creidt= Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TVXQ' Twitter)(SBS Star)