[SBS Star] Angelina Jolie Expresses Gratitude to Jung Woo Sung for Speaking up for Refugees

American actress Angelina Jolie met with Korean actor Jung Woo Sung to discuss the matters of refugees.On November 4, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Korea representative stated, "Angelina Jolie met with Jung Woo Sung and the Minister of Justice Park Sang-ki, and had a conversation about refugees from Yemen as a U.N. refugee agency's Special Envoy."Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in April, 2012 after working for UNHCR for 12 years (2001-2012) as a goodwill ambassador, and Jung Woo Sung also has been helping the organization to achieve its ultimate goal after he was appointed as a goodwill ambassador back in 2012.On November 3, when Angelina Jolie met Jung Woo Sung, she shared her experience with the refugees, talked about the time she visited the refugee camp, and addressed the issue of refugees from Yemen in Jeju island.She said while mentioning the fact Jung Woo Sung suffered from malicious comments after taking a stand on refugees, "Even after all that, you are still doing your part. As a compatriot, I'm grateful for that and am proud of you."Jung Woo Sung said, "Korean society does have an anti-refugee sentiment. But fortunately, it is not bigger than it looks. It looks bit exaggerated on the outside."He continued, "Most Koreans don't have any opinion on refugees because it's fairly a new concept to them, and some of them are even pro-refugee, but they are not just making their voice heard. The reason why it looks like there are lots of anti-refugee sentiments is because only the people who are against them are speaking up."Angelina Jolie also thanked the Minister of Justice Park Sang-ki and the South Korean government and said, "Not to mention the fact that we have to provide them a secure shelter until they are safe and are able to return to their own country, we must establish a thorough screening system."She added, "Korea has a great potential to be the leader of refugee rescue since it already went through war and has an experience of retrieving its homeland."(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Ministry of Justice, UNHCR/Yonhap News Agency, 'angelinajolieofficial' 'tojws' Instagram)(SBS Star)