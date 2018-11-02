[SBS Star] J. K. Rowling Compliments Sunny's 'Nagini' Halloween Costume!

Sunny from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got the best Halloween treat of all time.On October 31, Sunny dropped a picture on her social media account with a caption saying, "Lee salt! I'm going to eat you! Alright, alright. I'm sorry. It was a joke. Don't look at me like that. Cute little salt. Scary Nagini. Halloween selfie."In the picture, she dressed up as 'Nagini', Lord Voldemort's beloved snake from the 'Harry Potter' series.Judging by the snake's scale on her forehead, it looks like she wanted to pay attention to every little detail and create a flawless look.On November 1, when one of her fan sent a picture of her dressed up as human 'Nagini' to J.K. Rowling, the writer of Harry Potter replied, "Stunning!".Sunny was exhilarated by her reaction and to boast the fact that J.K. Rowling complimented her costume herself, she wrote on her social media account, "A little fan who first met Harry Potter in elementary school grew up and became a Nagini~ #Thankstomywishes #Ibecame #Themostsuccessfulfan #Ifeelwingardiumleviosa".Meanwhile, Sunny recently joined SBS' survival audition program 'SUPER MODEL 2018 SURVIVAL' as a mentor.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jk_rowling' Twitter, '515sunnyday' Instagram)(SBS Star)