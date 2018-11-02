SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] J. K. Rowling Compliments Sunny's 'Nagini' Halloween Costume!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] J. K. Rowling Compliments Sunny's 'Nagini' Halloween Costume!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.02 18:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] J. K. Rowling Compliments Sunnys Nagini Halloween Costume!
Sunny from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got the best Halloween treat of all time.

On October 31, Sunny dropped a picture on her social media account with a caption saying, "Lee salt! I'm going to eat you! Alright, alright. I'm sorry. It was a joke. Don't look at me like that. Cute little salt. Scary Nagini. Halloween selfie."
SunnyIn the picture, she dressed up as 'Nagini', Lord Voldemort's beloved snake from the 'Harry Potter' series.
SunnyJudging by the snake's scale on her forehead, it looks like she wanted to pay attention to every little detail and create a flawless look.
SunnyOn November 1, when one of her fan sent a picture of her dressed up as human 'Nagini' to J.K. Rowling, the writer of Harry Potter replied, "Stunning!".
 

Sunny was exhilarated by her reaction and to boast the fact that J.K. Rowling complimented her costume herself, she wrote on her social media account, "A little fan who first met Harry Potter in elementary school grew up and became a Nagini~ #Thankstomywishes #Ibecame #Themostsuccessfulfan #Ifeelwingardiumleviosa".

Meanwhile, Sunny recently joined SBS' survival audition program 'SUPER MODEL 2018 SURVIVAL' as a mentor.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jk_rowling' Twitter, '515sunnyday' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호