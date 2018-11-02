SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Cooks for over 100 Members of the Production Team of Her Drama!
작성 2018.11.02 17:41
Everyone knows that Korean actress Park Shin Hye is a good actress, but it also turns out she is a decent cook with a heart of gold.

On November 2, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Memories of Alhambra' dropped a video of Park Shin Hye and actor Hyun Bin at their filming site.

In the video, Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin were taking pictures for their upcoming drama's poster.
Park Shin HyeThis footage of them looking at each other and showing off their chemistry made the public raise their expectation towards the drama.
Park Shin HyeAfter Park Shin Hye was done with the photo shoot, she quickly changed her clothes into something more comfortable and started to make tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake).
Park Shin HyeWhilst cooking, she put her heart into tteokbokki and said, "I hope this taste good."
Park Shin HyeLater on, she handed out that delicious looking tteokbokki to more than 100 staffs herself and thanked them in person.
Park Shin HyeDuring the interview, Park Shin Hye expressed her affection to the production team by saying, "I heard that they were having a hard time finding time to eat, so I decided to make tteokbokki for them."

Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin's upcoming drama 'Memories of Alhambra' will cover the love story between 'Jung Hee-joo', a hostel owner in Spain, and 'Yoo Jin-woo', a CEO of an investment company.

Meanwhile, tvN's new drama 'Memories of Alhambra' is scheduled to be aired on December 1.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN Memories of Alhambra)

(SBS Star)   
