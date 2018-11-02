SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Min Young to Unveil Her Dancing Skills for the First Time!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Min Young to Unveil Her Dancing Skills for the First Time!

Actress Park Min Young made her fans' jaw drop with her recent dance practice video.

Recently, Park Min Young's management agency NAMOOACTORS shared a video of the actress on its official YouTube channel.
Park Min Young, May J LeeIn the video, Park Min Young dances to pop singer Ariana Grande's 'God is a woman' and Little Mix's 'Touch' with a professional dancer May J Lee.

Park Min Young completely mesmerized the viewers with her sensual and powerful dance moves.
Park Min Young, May J LeeActually, the whole dance practice was for her recent fan meeting 'MY Day' which took place on October 21 in Seoul.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Min Young Makes 500 Jars of Fig Jam on Her Own Just for Her Fans!

During the fan meeting, Park Min Young not only spent quality time with her fans by chatting and playing games together, but also showcased her many more talents on the stage.
Park Min Young, May J LeeCheck out Park Min Young's first-ever released dance practice video below!
 

(Credit= 'NAMOOACTORS Official' YouTube, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
