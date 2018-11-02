SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 GONGCHAN to Host a New Game Show 'Begin a GAME'!
[SBS Star] B1A4 GONGCHAN to Host a New Game Show 'Begin a GAME'!

작성 2018.11.02
K-pop boy group B1A4's member GONGCHAN is planning on flaunting his another talent―hosting.

On November 2, GONGCHAN's management agency WM Entertainment announced, "Our GONGCHAN, the youngest member of B1A4 were asked to join MBC's upcoming variety show 'Begin a GAME' (literal title) as a host."
GONGCHANThe expectation towards his appearance in the show is skyrocketing since GONGCHAN already caught the eyes of the public by hosting KBS' variety show 'Global Request Show : A Song For You 4', and GMTV's music variety show 'Busking on the bus' (literal translation).
GONGCHANAfter he made his debut in 2001 as a boy group member, GONGCHAN has been juggling his music career and acting career at the same time by taking a role in a web drama 'Delicious Love' (2015) and a dating sim '1min SOME'.
GONGCHANOn 'Begin a GAME', the guests will share their own memories, a fun fact about the game, or a history behind it after playing the game themselves.

Also, starting from old-fashioned games to e-sports games, the show is expected to cover a wide range of games.

Meanwhile, 'Begin a GAME' will be aired on November 2.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS, GMTV, MBC, 'B1A4_gongchan' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
