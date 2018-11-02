SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Becomes the Hottest CEO on a Business Trip in Spain
Korean actor Hyun Bin was spotted wandering around Spain.

On November 2, tvN's upcoming drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' revealed two pictures of Hyun Bin while filming the drama in Spain.

In both photos, it is hard to tell Hyun Bin's emotions, and he appears to be waiting for someone.

The photos do not show anything special, but this inapproachable charisma seems to be present around him.Hyun Bin'Memories of the Alhambra' is about 'Yoo Jin-woo' (Hyun Bin), CEO of an investment company, getting involved in a strange case after staying at a hostel in Granada, Spain while on a business trip.

The hostel is run by a woman named 'Jung Hee-joo' (actress Park Shin Hye), and there will be some mysteries and romance in the story.Hyun BinPreviously on November 1, two posters for 'Memories of the Alhambra' were released online.

Interestingly, both of these posters give off a completely different vibes to each other.

Everything except the characters' clothes contrasts to one another; one gives off a peaceful vibe whereas the other one looks like it is surrounded by some sort of magical spell.Hyun BinMeanwhile, 'Memories of the Alhambra' is scheduled to broadcast its first episode on December 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Studio Dragon/Chorokbaem Media)

(SBS Star)    
