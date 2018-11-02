[SBS Star] EXO Members Shares How They Felt Watching D.O. Kissing Nam Ji Hyun on TV

The members of K-pop boy group EXO shared how they felt when they watched D.O.'s kiss scene in his recent drama '100 Days My Prince'.On November 1, the eight members of EXO―SUHO, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., BAEKHYUN, SEHUN, XIUMIN, and CHEN attended the press conference for the group's upcoming fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.As this comeback marks EXO's return in about a year, the group seemed to have had many things to say during the press conference.While on the topic of '100 Days My Prince' which D.O. starred in with actress Nam Ji Hyun, CHEN said, "D.O.'s kiss scenes were kind of shocking. I felt like I was his fan when I was watching them on my television. It was my first time seeing D.O. kissing somebody."BAEKHYUN pointed out, "Isn't it kind of weird if you had seen him kissing someone before?"CHEN responded, "Oh, true. What I wanted to say was that I was really shocked. Why am I turning all red now?"Then, EXO asked D.O. to talk about the kiss himself.D.O. answered, "We didn't take that many takes for those scenes, as we didn't make many mistakes. I'm just glad that the kiss scenes looked good on screen."In response to D.O.'s answer, SUHO playfully commented, "You guys kissed for ages!"CHANYEOL also said, "I'm proud of D.O. After watching his kiss scenes, I realized that he really was a great actor. He looked so natural."Meanwhile, EXO is scheduled to release 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' at 6PM KST on November 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, tvN 100 Days My Prince)(SBS Star)