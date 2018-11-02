SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO Members Shares How They Felt Watching D.O. Kissing Nam Ji Hyun on TV
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO Members Shares How They Felt Watching D.O. Kissing Nam Ji Hyun on TV

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.02 11:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO Members Shares How They Felt Watching D.O. Kissing Nam Ji Hyun on TV
The members of K-pop boy group EXO shared how they felt when they watched D.O.'s kiss scene in his recent drama '100 Days My Prince'.

On November 1, the eight members of EXO―SUHO, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., BAEKHYUN, SEHUN, XIUMIN, and CHEN attended the press conference for the group's upcoming fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.EXOAs this comeback marks EXO's return in about a year, the group seemed to have had many things to say during the press conference.

While on the topic of '100 Days My Prince' which D.O. starred in with actress Nam Ji Hyun, CHEN said, "D.O.'s kiss scenes were kind of shocking. I felt like I was his fan when I was watching them on my television. It was my first time seeing D.O. kissing somebody."

BAEKHYUN pointed out, "Isn't it kind of weird if you had seen him kissing someone before?"

CHEN responded, "Oh, true. What I wanted to say was that I was really shocked. Why am I turning all red now?"EXOThen, EXO asked D.O. to talk about the kiss himself.

D.O. answered, "We didn't take that many takes for those scenes, as we didn't make many mistakes. I'm just glad that the kiss scenes looked good on screen."

In response to D.O.'s answer, SUHO playfully commented, "You guys kissed for ages!"

CHANYEOL also said, "I'm proud of D.O. After watching his kiss scenes, I realized that he really was a great actor. He looked so natural."D.O. and Nam Ji HyunMeanwhile, EXO is scheduled to release 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' at 6PM KST on November 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, tvN 100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호