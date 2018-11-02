SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun Shares Funny Stories Related to Her Impeccable Figure
[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun Shares Funny Stories Related to Her Impeccable Figure

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na-eun revealed how the "leggings incident" affected her life.

On November 1 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Son Na-eun confessed that after the picture of her in leggings went viral, now she pays an extra attention when taking a photo.

A few years ago, Son Na-eun caught the eyes of the public by selling out one particular leggings of a sports brand with just a few pictures of her.
Son Na-eunThe way she looked in those little tights was so impeccable that after couple of months, people even named the leggings after her and started to call it 'Son Na-eun leggings'.
Son Na-eunWhen the host asked about the incident, Son Na-eun replied, "Now when I take pictures, I feel obligated to take a full body shot. So I tell my manager, 'I'm going to pretend like I'm doing something else, take a picture of me while I'm doing that.'"
Son Na-eunShe added, "And when I do that, I sometimes get lucky and get one or two photos that I like. I usually use continuous mode."
Son Na-eunAlso, while sharing a story from her trainee days, she recalled, "When I was a trainee, I really wanted to eat a choux pastry. But I didn't want to get caught, so I and HAYOUNG, my fellow member, came up with a code."
Son Na-eunShe continued, "When I say, 'Do you want to go lift weights?', it was a code for choux pastry. We went out, bought it and ate it in the bathroom secretly."

Meanwhile, Son Na-eun's latest horror film 'The Wrath' will be released on November 8.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, 'marcellasne_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
