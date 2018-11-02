[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun Shares Funny Stories Related to Her Impeccable Figure

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na-eun revealed how the "leggings incident" affected her life.On November 1 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Son Na-eun confessed that after the picture of her in leggings went viral, now she pays an extra attention when taking a photo.A few years ago, Son Na-eun caught the eyes of the public by selling out one particular leggings of a sports brand with just a few pictures of her.The way she looked in those little tights was so impeccable that after couple of months, people even named the leggings after her and started to call it 'Son Na-eun leggings'.When the host asked about the incident, Son Na-eun replied, "Now when I take pictures, I feel obligated to take a full body shot. So I tell my manager, 'I'm going to pretend like I'm doing something else, take a picture of me while I'm doing that.'"She added, "And when I do that, I sometimes get lucky and get one or two photos that I like. I usually use continuous mode."Also, while sharing a story from her trainee days, she recalled, "When I was a trainee, I really wanted to eat a choux pastry. But I didn't want to get caught, so I and HAYOUNG, my fellow member, came up with a code."She continued, "When I say, 'Do you want to go lift weights?', it was a code for choux pastry. We went out, bought it and ate it in the bathroom secretly."Meanwhile, Son Na-eun's latest horror film 'The Wrath' will be released on November 8.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, 'marcellasne_' Instagram)(SBS Star)