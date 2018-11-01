SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9 Drops a 'LOVE BOMB' and Explodes Everyone's Heart!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9 Drops a 'LOVE BOMB' and Explodes Everyone's Heart!

It appears that K-pop girl group fromis_9 has the ability to turn everyone's frown upside down.

On October 30 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', nine members of fromis_9 turned into little cupids and made the entire audience fall in love with them.
fromis_9The title track 'LOVE BOMB' of its special single album 'From.9' presents a classic example of girl in love, a girl who is brave enough to step out of her comfort zone and make the first move.
fromis_9Whilst listening to its track, the listeners might come to a realization that fromis_9's analogy is not only brilliant but also spot on since there is no better way to express that explosive energy and passion of love other than using the term 'LOVE BOMB'.
fromis_9Even though the average age of the members is only 20.1, one can't really tell how old or experienced they are since every bit of its performance is the definition of perfection.
fromis_9Starting from its well-orchestrated choreography to a versatile use of facial expressions and an impeccable performance, there is literally not a single thing that needs a touch-up.
 

If you are in the mood for something bubbly or lovely, fromis_9 is poised to satisfy all your acoustic and aesthetic needs!

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
