SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] How American Actress Aubrey Miller Uses Her Full-sized BTS JIMIN Panel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] How American Actress Aubrey Miller Uses Her Full-sized BTS JIMIN Panel

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.01 17:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] How American Actress Aubrey Miller Uses Her Full-sized BTS JIMIN Panel
American actress Aubrey Miller seemed to have found interesting ways of using a full-sized BTS JIMIN panel.

On October 31, Aubrey Miller uploaded a video with the caption written, "Happy Halloween! Couples costume with BTS JIMIN." on her social media account.

Aubrey Miller had put on a cute cap with character ears on JIMIN's head, which she also had put on.

With the same color of outfit and her hands on JIMIN's waist make them look like a real couple.
 
Back in August, Aubrey Miller shared a video of herself walking while holding this JIMIN's full-sized panel.

She looks like the happiest person on the planet with the panel in her hand.

Judging from the hashtag 'KCON18LA', Aubrey Miller probably had obtained this panel from an annual Hallyu (the Korean Wave) convention 'KCON' that took place in Los Angeles this August.
 
Some may wonder if she is ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) and the answer is yes.

By using her social media, Aubrey Miller has numerously shown her love for BTS in the past, including celebrating a member of BTS' birthday, sharing its latest music, and so on.
 
After other members of ARMY watched her video, they left comments such as, "What a smart way of using JIMIN's panel.", "That is the best Halloween costume ever!", "Aubrey's so adorable! Her fangirling level is above mine. I must work harder!", and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aubreykmiller' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호