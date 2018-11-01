SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Comforts an Exhausted Soul with a Practical but Sincere Advice
작성 2018.11.01
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok consoled a lost young man who has been struggling with finding the balance between reality and his dreams.

On October 31 episode of tvN's variety show 'YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK', Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho met with citizens and invited them over to their quiz show.
Yu Jae SeokOn that day, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho ran into Young-wook, a guy who spent many years trying to make his debut as a singer.
Yu Jae SeokUnfortunately, when Young-wook started to nurture his dream, a huge obstacle named reality was standing in his way.

Even though he did his best to overcome hopelessness and despair, and strove to juggle two things at once (work and practice)―but those feelings were so overwhelming that it got to him from time to time.
Yu Jae SeokAfter hearing his story, Yu Jae Seok said while complimenting his brave behavior, "They say that we should do what we want to do, but it is extremely difficult to leave everything behind and move to the big city (Seoul), especially when the circumstances are not ideal."
Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok, who also had to spend many years as a nobody could not help but relate to his story deeply.
Yu Jae SeokHe continued, "Along the way, you could give up. But I don't want you to think of it as a failure or a dead end. You just started dreaming. Don't try to do everything at once. Instead, tackle one thing at a time and achieve your dreams."

Also, Yu Jae Seok added a word of encouragement at the end that he hopes to see him on TV one day and cheered him up with a positive energy.
Yu Jae SeokThe public was deeply moved by his thoughtful gesture and heart-warming advice that he gave based on his own experience.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK)

(SBS Star)  
