[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Announces Asian Stops of Its World Tour
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Announces Asian Stops of Its World Tour

작성 2018.11.01
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is confirmed to hold its first-ever world tour soon.

On November 1, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment released the official poster of BLACKPINK's first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR [IN YOUR AREA]'.
BLACKPINKAccording to the information given from the poster, BLACKPINK will be heading to Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei in the first quarter of 2019.

For Bangkok, BLACKPINK is scheduled to throw two concerts; as the city is the hometown of BLACKPINK member LISA.
BLACKPINKAs the poster says 'AND MORE', it is highly likely for BLACKPINK to add many more cities across the world to meet more of its international fans.

Meanwhile, the world tour's Seoul concert is scheduled to take place on November 10.
BLACKPINKStay tuned for more updates!

(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
