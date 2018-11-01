SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment to Share a Mysterious Teaser 'SHE IS COMING'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment to Share a Mysterious Teaser 'SHE IS COMING'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.01 15:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Entertainment to Share a Mysterious Teaser SHE IS COMING
SM Entertainment dropped a mysterious new teaser and raised the public's curiosity.

On October 31, SM Entertainment posted a short clip on its official YouTube channel.
SM 'SHE IS COMING' TeaserIn the video, a woman with a clown mask stands on a busy street of Seoul, and the only information given from the teaser are 'November 21' and 'She is coming'.
SM 'SHE IS COMING' TeaserThe clown in the video says, "I gained a lot of weight, right? I hated when people recognized me and I wished that no one would know who I was. I think there will be a lot of people who are shocked, because I was also shocked myself."

Then she continues, "I want to take this project to do my best and to show my gratitude and loyalty."
SM 'SHE IS COMING' TeaserWhile the clown is expected to unveil herself on November 21, many assume that a female solo artist will be making her debut from the agency.
 

(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호