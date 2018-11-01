SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Golden Child Wants You to 'Listen' to What It Has to Say Because It Wants to Be Your 'Genie'!
K-pop boy group Golden Child is irretrievably and hopelessly in love.

On October 30 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Golden Child returned to its fans loving arms with two sweet serenades.
Golden ChildThe title track 'Genie' of Golden Child's third mini album 'WISH' would be a perfect addition to anyone's get psyched mix since it is one of those dance-pop song that all types of listeners could enjoy.
Golden ChildWhilst listening to Golden Child's love letter full of rosy promises, all of a sudden, all the obstacles and hardships in life seem pretty trivial.
Golden ChildThe choreography in the intro is so dramatic and well-orchestrated that makes the audience feel like they are watching a number from a musical.
 

Also, it looks like Golden Child wanted to convey the same tone throughout the album since its another track 'Listen' shows the members' strong will to fight for their love as well.
Golden ChildWith 'Listen', an irresistible acoustic pop song, Golden Child tries its best to work things out with its significant other and desperately asks for a second chance so that it could make it up to them.
Golden ChildIf you want to experience what it is like to be wooed by 10 gorgeous guys, don't waste any more time and check the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
