[SBS Star] VIDEO: APRIL Casts a Spell on Everyone with 'Oh! my mistake'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: APRIL Casts a Spell on Everyone with 'Oh! my mistake'

작성 2018.11.01 19:47
If stealing one's heart is a crime, the stage of K-pop girl group APRIL should be considered as a felony, not a misdemeanor.
APRILOn October 30 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', APRIL once again outdid itself.

Every group has its moments, nay a turning point that changes its whole universe―and for APRIL, this was one of those moments.
APRILStarting with the hypnotizing intro at the beginning, choreography, and the look on the members' faces, every bit of its title track was just too good to be true.
APRILAt a glance, the combination of girl group and city-pop might seem risky since it is not something that the listeners can see on a daily basis nor a concept that sounds enticing.
APRILHowever, with a few personal touches, APRIL not only brought city-pop back to life, but also gave it a new life.

Click the video below and explore the world of city-pop with APRIL!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
