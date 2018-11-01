SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hong Gi Leaves His Fans 'COOKIES'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hong Gi Leaves His Fans 'COOKIES'!

2018.11.01
It looks like K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi is quite the romantic.

On October 28 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lee Hong Gi comforted his fans with a promise to come back and made sure that it was not a goodbye for good.
Lee Hong GiFor the past 12 years, Lee Hong Gi has been many things, but he has never been a dancer.
Lee Hong GiHowever, in his second mini album 'DO n DO', he not only stepped out of his comfort zone, but also added a few dance moves to his performance and challenged himself to the limit.
Lee Hong GiThe title track 'COOKIES' is a future pop song that impeccably utilized the synth sounds and future bass sounds.
Lee Hong GiAlso, Lee Hong Gi paired up with four rappers including JUNG ILHOON of BTOB and Cheetah, and presented four tracks in total that the public never would have guessed.

Make sure to watch the video below and observe his beautiful metamorphosis into a solo artist/dancer!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
