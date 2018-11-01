SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Says She Feels Good to Be a 'Woman'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Says She Feels Good to Be a 'Woman'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.01 17:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Says She Feels Good to Be a Woman!
Judging by K-pop artist BoA's magnificent comeback stage, It seems like her name stands for Best of All.

Some say that woman can be many things, and on October 28 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BoA walked us through the true meaning of that sentence with her stages.
BoAThe title track 'Woman' of her 9th full album 'WOMAN' is a pop dance song that reminds the audience of Michael Jackson, the king of pop.
BoAStarting from the hypnotizing intro in the beginning to her magical falsetto and the ability to perfect every single dance move, 'Woman' literally screams Michael Jackson throughout the song.
 

But in her other track 'Irreversible', BoA shows off a bit different charm while mesmerizing the audience with her soft charisma.
BoAThe track 'Irreversible' suggests a simple and yet quite clear explanation to those who are having a hard time comprehending the concept of PBR&G (Hipster R&B).
BoAAt a glance, the word PBR&G might sounds pretty intimidating but there is no need to be scared since BoA will provide the quickest and the easiest way to understand the meaning of PBR&B intuitively.
 

Witness the return of the queen with your own eyes, and be a part of a history!

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호