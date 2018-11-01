[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Says She Feels Good to Be a 'Woman'!

Judging by K-pop artist BoA's magnificent comeback stage, It seems like her name stands for Best of All.Some say that woman can be many things, and on October 28 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BoA walked us through the true meaning of that sentence with her stages.The title track 'Woman' of her 9th full album 'WOMAN' is a pop dance song that reminds the audience of Michael Jackson, the king of pop.Starting from the hypnotizing intro in the beginning to her magical falsetto and the ability to perfect every single dance move, 'Woman' literally screams Michael Jackson throughout the song.But in her other track 'Irreversible', BoA shows off a bit different charm while mesmerizing the audience with her soft charisma.The track 'Irreversible' suggests a simple and yet quite clear explanation to those who are having a hard time comprehending the concept of PBR&G (Hipster R&B).At a glance, the word PBR&G might sounds pretty intimidating but there is no need to be scared since BoA will provide the quickest and the easiest way to understand the meaning of PBR&B intuitively.Witness the return of the queen with your own eyes, and be a part of a history!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)