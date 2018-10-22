SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All Eyes Are on FTISLAND Minhwan & Yulhee's Gorgeous Wedding Photos
[SBS Star] All Eyes Are on FTISLAND Minhwan & Yulhee's Gorgeous Wedding Photos

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee's beautiful wedding photos are gaining attention.

After Minhwan and Yulhee's wedding ceremony took place on October 19, a number of pictures from their beautiful wedding as well as pre-wedding photo shoot were posted online.Minhwan and YulheeMinhwan and YulheeThe photos are catching a lot of attention of fans across the globe for their gorgeousness.

In the photos, Minhwan and Yulhee look like the happiest couple on the planet.

On this day, the other members of FTISLAND came to celebrate this lovely day together as well. Minhwan and YulheeFTISLANDIn September 2017, Minhwan and Yulhee confirmed their relationship and Yulhee departed from LABOUM shortly after.

Yulhee's pregnancy was not announced until this May, then about a month later in June, their son Jae Yul was born.Minhwan and YulheeMinhwan and YulheeThe couple has become the youngest K-pop idol couple to get married and have a child.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ftgtjhc' 'skullhong12' Instagram, Online Community, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
