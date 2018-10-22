SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Unveils Her Wedding Rings Especially Designed by Ahn Jae Hyeon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Unveils Her Wedding Rings Especially Designed by Ahn Jae Hyeon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.22 11:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Unveils Her Wedding Rings Especially Designed by Ahn Jae Hyeon
Korean actress Koo Hye Sun unveiled a picture of her wedding rings that were especially designed by her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

On October 21, Koo Hye Sun uploaded one special picture on her social media account.

The picture is of beautiful handmade wedding rings made of crystal studs, pearls, and metals shaped in a rose.

Along with the picture, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "Wedding rings that look like a flower bouquet. Designed by my husband Ahn Jae Hyeon."Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonAhn Jae Hyeon's not only romantic, but also sweet and thoughtful way of showing his love for his wife surely seems to have touched Koo Hye Sun's heart.

It also succeeded in shooting right into fans' hearts, and left a lot of fans hanging with the feeling of continuous jealousy.Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonUnder the picture, fans have left comments including, "Wow, they are pretty! I'm jealous of Koo Hye Sun!", "Unnie, what's your secret to finding and marrying the perfect guy?", "I feel like I'm too young to get married now, but if someone like Ahn Jae Hyeon comes along, I'm so going to get married right away!", and so on.Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon met while filming KBS' drama 'Blood' in 2015, and tied the knot on May 21, 2016.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호