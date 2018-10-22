[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Unveils Her Wedding Rings Especially Designed by Ahn Jae Hyeon

Korean actress Koo Hye Sun unveiled a picture of her wedding rings that were especially designed by her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.On October 21, Koo Hye Sun uploaded one special picture on her social media account.The picture is of beautiful handmade wedding rings made of crystal studs, pearls, and metals shaped in a rose.Along with the picture, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "Wedding rings that look like a flower bouquet. Designed by my husband Ahn Jae Hyeon."Ahn Jae Hyeon's not only romantic, but also sweet and thoughtful way of showing his love for his wife surely seems to have touched Koo Hye Sun's heart.It also succeeded in shooting right into fans' hearts, and left a lot of fans hanging with the feeling of continuous jealousy.Under the picture, fans have left comments including, "Wow, they are pretty! I'm jealous of Koo Hye Sun!", "Unnie, what's your secret to finding and marrying the perfect guy?", "I feel like I'm too young to get married now, but if someone like Ahn Jae Hyeon comes along, I'm so going to get married right away!", and so on.Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon met while filming KBS' drama 'Blood' in 2015, and tied the knot on May 21, 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)