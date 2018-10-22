SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy Makes Another Huge Donation to Help Young Patients with Cancer and Leukemia
[SBS Star] Suzy Makes Another Huge Donation to Help Young Patients with Cancer and Leukemia

K-pop artist/actress Suzy celebrated her birthday in a meaningful way.

According to 'LISA', a non-profit organization designed to aid the patients in need, Suzy donated a large sum of money to the organization on her birthday, October 10.
SuzyA relevant source stated, "Just like last year, she once again donated 100 million won (approximately 88,215 dollars) to our organization this year."

The foundation added, "We are so thankful for Suzy who played a huge role in making our society a healthier, and better place to live. With her donation, we are planning on helping the patients who are suffering from childhood cancer and leukemia."
SuzyThis is not the first time for Suzy to surprise the public with her good deed.

Helping the underprivileged kids with leukemia and cancer always has been her passion, and she even became an organ donor in 2014.
SuzyEver since Suzy joined 'Honor Society' back in 2015, she is dazzling the world with her good deed and paving the way for other celebrities to join her meaningful journey.
SuzyThis year was no exception since she donated 20 million won (approximately 17,650 dollars) to an organization that supports single moms and another 20 million won to 'WORLD MERCY KOREA' to provide better education for the children in Vietnam and Laos.

Meanwhile, Suzy is currently in Morocco working on her upcoming drama 'Vagabond' which will be released next year.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'skuukzky' Instagram, LISA)

(SBS Star) 
