[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI on a Date with Yoo Hye Won in Amsterdam?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI was spotted on a date with actress Yoo Hye Won.On October 19, Chinese media outlet Sina released a picture of SEUNGRI and Yoo Hye Won together.The picture shows a woman, presumably Yoo Hye Won, hugging SEUNGRI in front of a hotel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.Although the quality of the picture is poor, the man can easily be recognized as SEUNGRI due to his distinct facial features.In addition to that, SEUNGRI had posted a picture of himself in Amsterdam with the same outfit on his social media account a few days ago, which confirms that the man is undoubtedly SEUNGRI.Earlier on the same day, Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday reported SEUNGRI and Yoo Hye Won have been in a relationship for about a year, and signs of their relationship can easily be found online.Those signs included a video of her coming out from SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment, pictures of them at the same place and owning matching items.Not long after the report was made, fans also discovered that Yoo Hye Won attended BIGBANG's concert in June and December last year.They are assuming that SEUNGRI and Yoo Hye Won have started dating around then.Until today, management agencies of both stars have not released an official statement regarding the dating rumors.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yu__hyewon' 'seungriseyo' Instagram, Sina/SBS funE)(SBS Star)