[SBS Star] VIDEO: Snuper Sweeps You off Your Feet with the Sweetest Serenade of All Time!

Apparently, K-pop boy group Snuper certainly knows a way to win its crush's heart.On October 16 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Snuper demonstrated a classic example of man in love.Judging by Snuper's title track 'You in My Eyes' of its sixth mini album 'SNUPER Special Edition', Love truly is a powerful substance that numbs one's reason and make them pursue only one goal―to be with their significant other.As Snuper mentioned in the interview with the press, this album was a product of a collaboration between the group and its fans since without the help of its fans, Snuper could not have land on this great title track.It looks like asking its fans to vote for the group's next title track was the best thing they could have ever done since its latest album ranked #1 on Hanteo chart, the biggest album sales chart in Korea, right after its release.Also, the perfect harmony that the melody, the choreography, and the lyrics creates is so magnificent that reminds the listeners of their own beautiful memories.Check out the video below and take a sneak peek of the most romantic serenade in the whole world!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)